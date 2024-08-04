Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.68.

TGT traded down $7.85 on Friday, hitting $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,476,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

