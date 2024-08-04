Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,880,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,158,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

