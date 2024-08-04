Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,232 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Trading Down 5.9 %

AerCap stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

