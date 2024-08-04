Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,326 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

JGLO traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.65. 114,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

