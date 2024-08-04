Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
IUSG stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 523,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,940. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
