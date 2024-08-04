Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,338.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS BBIN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,122 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.