Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,904 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 23,578,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $550.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

