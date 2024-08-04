Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.