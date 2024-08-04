Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IHI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,816. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.