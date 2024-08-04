Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.44. 4,578,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mitchill Neil, Jr. 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

