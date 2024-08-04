Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $149.85. 4,482,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

