Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 306,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,056. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,536.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

