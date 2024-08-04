Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS BBUS traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $96.05. 385,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

