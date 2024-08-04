Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in PG&E by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.41. 10,287,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

