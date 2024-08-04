Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. 75,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

