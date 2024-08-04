Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 16,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

