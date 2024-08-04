Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

