Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,977 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. 25,951,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,184,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.