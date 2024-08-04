Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 292,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,607. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

