Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 48,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000.

NYSE:CEM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. 36,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,025. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

