Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

