Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

