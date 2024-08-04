Truist Financial Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $148.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.75.

NYSE AWI opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

