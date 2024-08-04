Truist Financial Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $918.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $799.00 to $918.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $795.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

