Trust Co of the South Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.98. 1,120,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

