Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 1,215,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

