Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,445.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

