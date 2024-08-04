Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 26.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TPC traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,598. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

