Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.860 EPS.

Twilio Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 8,081,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.