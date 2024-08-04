Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.860 EPS.
Twilio Trading Up 11.7 %
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. 8,081,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
