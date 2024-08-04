UBS Group Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $185.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.57.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 646.71, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

