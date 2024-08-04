UBS Group Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $183.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $168.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.69.

NYSE RCL opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

