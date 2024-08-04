UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $136.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

