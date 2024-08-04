Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Stock Down 2.7 %

Ultralife stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 142,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.07. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $179.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1,728.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

