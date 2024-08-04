UMA (UMA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.87 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $136.38 million and approximately $36.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,447,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,433,897 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

According to CryptoCompare, "UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications."

