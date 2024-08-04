United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

