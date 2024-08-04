United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 19,692,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,334,763. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

