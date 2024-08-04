United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,763. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

