United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 3,042,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,965. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
