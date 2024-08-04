United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 3,042,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,965. United States Steel has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

