Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Uniti Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.400 EPS.

Uniti Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,794,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

