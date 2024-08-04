UNUS SED LEO One Day Volume Reaches $7.91 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and $7.91 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00103080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,814,191 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,819,277.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.73229511 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,978,951.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

