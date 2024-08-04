Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CFO Timothy P. Francis Sells 2,300 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $286.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.62. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.