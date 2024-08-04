Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,753,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.62. 1,497,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,667. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

