Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. 5,908,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

