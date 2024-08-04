Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VO traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.82. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

