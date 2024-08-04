Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,128 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,618. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

