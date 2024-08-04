Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 186,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 494,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 760,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,138,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VGSH traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.69. 4,741,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,690. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.