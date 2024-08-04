Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864,676 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 2.0 %

Ventas stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

