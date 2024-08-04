Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.120-3.180 EPS.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

