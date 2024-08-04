Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.02 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and $5.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.