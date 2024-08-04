Verge Price Down 20.8% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $56.86 million and $4.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,989.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00579039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00106496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00250676 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00069534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

